'Yeh Khaake Stamina Bigad Jaega': Furious Hardik Pandya Throws Tantrums On Sets Of IPL Ad Shoot Over Food; Clip Leaked

Hardik Pandya is working hard on his body these days to try and make his comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) where he will be leading the Mumbai Indians if declared fit.

Pandya has been out of action since his ankle injury in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Since then he's been training really hard and sweating it out on the field along with his brother Krunal and MI teammate Ishan Kishan.

Pandya is not just concerned about his training and gym sessions but also maintaining a healthy diet to regain full fitness.

Pandya loses his cool on ad set

The 32-year-old therefore, was not happy when he was served with traditional Gujarati delicacies on the sets of an IPL ad film shoot in Mumbai.

A leaked clip of Pandya screaming at one of the people on the sets over the food being served to him is going viral on social media. The cricketer was given dhokla, jalebi, fafda for lunch it seems, things which a professional athlete should not eat during season.

But it does seem as if it's part of a promotional video of a full advertisement for IPL 2024.

Pandya has missed out on important white and red-ball series against Australia, South Africa and now England due to his latest injury. He doubtful for MI's campaign in the first half of IPL 2024 but is leaving no stone unturned to make his comeback on the cricket field.

He will have a point to prove in the league this season as his appointment as MI captain was met with fierce backlash by fans of the franchise and predecessor Rohit Sharma, who had won the IPL a record 5 times before being replaced by the all-rounder.