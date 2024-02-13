Photos: Amit Shah Inaugurates Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Premier League With Hardik Pandya

By: Aakash Singh | February 13, 2024

Hardik Pandya presented with a garland during the inauguration of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Premier League.

(Credits: Twitter)

Hardik Pandya at the function of the inauguration of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Premier League.

(Credits: Twitter)

India's Home Minister Amit Shah and Hardik Pandya unveil the coveted trophy of the tournament.

(Credits: Twitter)

With Amit Shah part of BJP, the coveted trophy resembles the logo of the ruling party.

(Credits: Twitter)

Hardik Pandya and Amit Shah having a conversation.

(Credits: Twitter)

Hardik Pandya lights the candle during the ceremony.

(Credits: Twitter)

Home Minister Amit Shah reckons the tournament between the 7 constituencies of Gandhi Nagar will help in promoting sports culture and healthy lifestyle.

(Credits: Twitter)

Hardik Pandya last played professional cricket during the 2023 World Cup. He suffered an ankle injury midway through the tournament and was ruled out.

Credits: Twitter