Photos: Amit Shah Inaugurates Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Premier League With Hardik Pandya

By: Aakash Singh | February 13, 2024
Hardik Pandya presented with a garland during the inauguration of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Premier League.
(Credits: Twitter)
Hardik Pandya at the function of the inauguration of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Premier League.
(Credits: Twitter)
India's Home Minister Amit Shah and Hardik Pandya unveil the coveted trophy of the tournament.
(Credits: Twitter)
With Amit Shah part of BJP, the coveted trophy resembles the logo of the ruling party.
(Credits: Twitter)
Hardik Pandya and Amit Shah having a conversation.
(Credits: Twitter)
Hardik Pandya lights the candle during the ceremony.
(Credits: Twitter)
Home Minister Amit Shah reckons the tournament between the 7 constituencies of Gandhi Nagar will help in promoting sports culture and healthy lifestyle.
(Credits: Twitter)
Hardik Pandya last played professional cricket during the 2023 World Cup. He suffered an ankle injury midway through the tournament and was ruled out.
Credits: Twitter