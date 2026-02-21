'Yahan Kahan Pe Rehte Ho?': Gautam Gambhir Interacts With Fans In Ahmedabad Ahead Of IND vs SA T20 WC Clash; Video

Image: KkrKaravanClips/X

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir shared a warm and candid moment with supporters in Ahmedabad ahead of India’s crucial ICC T20 World Cup match against South Africa national cricket team.

As Gambhir signed autographs and posed for pictures, he struck up a friendly conversation with a group of travelling fans. In a viral video circulating on social media, the former India opener could be heard asking, “Yahan kahan pe rehte ho?” (Where are you staying here?), showing genuine curiosity about the supporters who follow the team across venues.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gambhir also asked how they manage to attend matches in different cities and where they stay while travelling, clearly impressed by their dedication. The fans responded enthusiastically, explaining their travel plans and expressing excitement for the high-stakes clash.

The light-hearted exchange highlighted Gambhir’s approachable side and the strong bond between Team India and its passionate fanbase. With Ahmedabad set to host a pivotal Super 8 encounter, moments like these reflect the vibrant atmosphere surrounding the team as they prepare for a key contest in their T20 World Cup campaign.

Ishan Kishan Tries Not To Laugh During Abhishek Sharma's Pep Talk For Team India Ahead Of IND vs SA T20 WC Super 8 Clash; Video

In a light-hearted moment ahead of India’s Super 8 T20 World Cup match against South Africa national cricket team, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was spotted trying hard not to laugh during a spirited pep talk by fellow youngster Abhishek Sharma.

The video, shared by the BCCI, shows the squad gathered in a huddle at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sharma, yet to open his account in the tournament, stepped into the center and delivered a charged-up Punjabi war cry, ending with “Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akaal.” His enthusiastic delivery drew cheers and laughter from teammates, with Kishan struggling to maintain a straight face, capturing a candid, human side of the Indian dressing room.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident highlighted Sharma’s role in boosting team morale, proving that even without runs on the scoreboard, his energy and leadership in the dressing room remain invaluable as India prepares for a crucial clash against South Africa.