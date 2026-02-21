'It Was A Shame For Them...': Jacob Bethell Comments On Australia's Early ICC T20 World Cup Exit; Video

Image: Jacob Bethell/ICC/X/Instagram

England all-rounder Jacob Bethell has weighed in on Australia’s surprising early exit from the T20 World Cup, delivering candid remarks about Australia's performance. Bethell suggested that Australia failed to find momentum in the tournament, noting that early intensity is crucial in short-format cricket.

“It was good to see. They just didn’t seem like they got fired up in the tournament. And in those group stage matches, if you don’t hit the ground running, you’re in danger of that happening. So yeah, it was a shame for them,” said Bethell.

Bethell’s comments underline the importance of starting strongly in high-stakes T20 contests, especially during the group stages where one or two poor performances can end a team’s campaign abruptly. Australia, traditionally a dominant force in limited-overs cricket, were expected to reach the later stages, but early losses in critical matches saw them exit the tournament prematurely.

As England continues their Super 8 campaign, Bethell’s observations serve as both a warning and a reflection on the fine margins that separate success from disappointment in T20 cricket.

Zip Your Mouth! Australian Fan Jake Jeakings Brutally Mocks Pakistan After Heavy Defeat To India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video

Pakistan’s crushing loss to India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 triggered reactions from cricket fans across the globe, including one that quickly went viral on social media.

After India sealed a dominant 61-run victory in Colombo, Australian fan Jake Jeakings posted a video making fun of Pakistan’s performance. In the clip, he used a playful “zip your mouth” gesture, suggesting critics and supporters should stay quiet after the one-sided result. The gesture, paired with his exaggerated expressions, quickly caught attention online.

India had posted a competitive 176 before bowling Pakistan out for 114, extending their dominance in the high-voltage rivalry. While many fans viewed Jeakings’ reaction as light-hearted banter, others felt it added salt to the wounds of an already disappointing defeat for Pakistan.

As always with India-Pakistan clashes, emotions ran high, not just in the stadium, but across social media platforms worldwide.