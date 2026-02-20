'Mike Hesson Ka Laadla': Former Pakistani Cricketer Tears Into Shadab Khan Over His Controversial Remark During ICC T20 World Cup; Video

X

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has found himself at the center of a fierce debate within Pakistan’s cricketing community after he made pointed remarks about former national players in response to criticism of the current team’s performance in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The controversy stems from Pakistan’s 61-run defeat to arch-rivals India in their recent World Cup group-stage match in Colombo, a one-sided contest that saw India post a competitive total and Pakistan’s chase crumble under pressure. That loss renewed criticism of Pakistan’s senior players such as Shadab, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, with some former stars publicly calling for changes in the squad after the humbling defeat.

In defending himself and the team, Shadab responded with a remark that ignited strong reactions: he pointed out that despite persistent criticism from former players, none of those “legends” had ever beaten India in a World Cup match during their careers, a feat Pakistan managed only once, in the 2021 T20 World Cup. “We have beaten India in a World Cup,” Shadab said, suggesting that this singular victory offered the current squad some pride and credibility that older generations never experienced.

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali openly criticized Shadab’s remarks

While Shadab framed his comment as a reminder of the modern team’s achievement, many critics viewed it as disrespectful. Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali openly criticized Shadab’s remarks, labelling him as being too favored by head coach Mike Hesson, and questioning why the all-rounder was promoted up the batting order against weaker teams. Basit also suggested that Shadab’s comment was particularly insensitive because it could be interpreted as a slight against spin legend Saqlain Mushtaq, who is not only a former great but also Shadab’s father-in-law.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly conveyed its displeasure to Shadab over the tone of his comments, indicating that players are expected to be cautious with public remarks during a major tournament.

This controversy underscores deeper tensions in Pakistan cricket, between former stars and the current generation, over accountability, respect for legacy, and the pressures arising from international defeats. With Pakistan now progressing into the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup, these off-field debates are likely to continue alongside on-field performances.