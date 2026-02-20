 'The Batting Collapsed In All...': Mohammad Amir Makes Bold Prediction On Team India's Semifinal Chances At ICC T20 World Cup; Video
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir predicted that Indian national cricket team will fail to reach the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-finals, citing their batting “collapse in all games” except against Pakistan. On the Haarna Mana Hai show, he highlighted India’s inconsistency and Super 8 stage pressure, backing South Africa and West Indies to advance ahead of the hosts.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

In a bold prediction that has sparked debate among cricket fans, former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir has said he does not believe India will reach the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. Amir argued that apart from their victory against Pakistan, India’s batting “collapsed in all the games” so far, suggesting teams like South Africa and the West Indies are better positioned to advance from Super 8s Group A.

Speaking on the show Haarna Mana Hai, Amir pointed to India’s inconsistent batting performances and rising pressure in the Super 8 stage as key reasons behind his prediction, backing South Africa and the West Indies to qualify ahead of the hosts.

article-image
article-image

“If you see their matches, the batting collapsed in all the games, barring the Pakistan contest. The pressure will rise in the Super 8 matches. The way in which South Africa and the West Indies have been playing, they can beat any team,” said Amir.

India will kick off their Super 8 campaign against South Africa on February 22 in Ahmedabad, followed by matches against Zimbabwe and the West Indies. Only the top two teams in the group will advance to the semifinals, making every game crucial.

Amir also forecasted that Pakistan and New Zealand would likely qualify from Group B into the last four, adding further spice to the ongoing tournament narrative. His comments have stirred discussion among supporters and pundits alike as India prepares for tougher challenges ahead.

'Pakistan Ka Dhurandhar': Netizens Troll Babar Azam As He Did Not Come To Bat During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam faced a fresh wave of online criticism during his team’s Group A clash against Namibia at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo after he did not get a chance to bat in the match. With Pakistan at 140/3 in 16 overs, Babar’s tournament woes continued as he has yet to perform well in the competition.

The seasoned batter, widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s best batsmen, has struggled for form in the early stages of the World Cup. Fans on social media expressed frustration that Babar has not made an impact with the bat, even when opportunities might have been possible in previous matches.

Netizens flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter) with memes, questions, and criticism, with many slamming his lack of runs and calling for a spark from Pakistan’s batting lineup.

