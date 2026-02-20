VIDEO: Female Fan Critically Injured After Jamie Overton's Shot Hits Her Eye During ENG Vs ITA ICC T20 WC26 Match At Eden Gardens In Kolkata

Female Fan Critically Injured After Jamie Overton's Shot Hits Her Eye During ENG Vs ITA ICC T20 WC26 Match At Eden Gardens In Kolkata | Instagram

Kolkata, February 19: A video has surfaced on social media, showing an elderly woman seriously injured during the England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. The incident occurred on Monday, February 16 when the woman spectator was injured after being hit in the face by a ball.

Jamie Overton Shot

There are reports that the woman got injured after England all-rounder Jamie Overton was on strike and the woman got hit on her face as he hit the ball for a six into the crowd. The woman was struck on her face during the match after which she started bleeding from her nose.

Viral Video

The viral video shows the woman receiving first aid inside the boundary line after being brutally hit with the ball. The video is shared on Instagram which states that the woman got hit on her eye and the video also shows the woman with band aid around the eye while sitting on a wheel-chair.

Social Media Post

The injury seems serious in the viral video. The video is shared with the caption, "An old got injured after being hit by a ball during the match due to Jamie Overton shot."

The spectators present nearby informed the security staff inside the stadium after which she was quickly attended by the doctor at the Eden Gardens.

Woman Rushed To Hospital

The woman is seen in the video being taken to the hospital for further treatment. There are reports that the woman was taken to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for further treatment.

Match Highlight

The injury was reported during the high-scoring game between England and Italy, where England posted a target of 202 runs while batting first. Jamie Overton took 3 wickets in the match for 18 runs and helped the team to defend the target. England managed to win the game by 24 runs and qualify for the Super 8 stage.