'Tere Bhasha Se Hi…': Ishan Kishan's Playful Banter With Ahmedabad Fans Wins Hearts Ahead Of IND vs SA T20 WC Super 8 Clash; Video

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan shared a light-hearted moment with fans in Ahmedabad as Team India gears up for a crucial Super 8 encounter against South Africa on February 22. The young star was seen signing autographs and interacting warmly with supporters.

In a viral clip circulating on social media, Kishan playfully told one fan, “Tere bhasha se hi lag gaya kahi baaju ka hi hai” (I could tell from your language that you’re from nearby), sparking laughter among those present. The remark highlighted Kishan’s easy rapport with fans and his grounded personality despite the high-pressure tournament atmosphere.

India’s clash against South Africa in Ahmedabad is a pivotal fixture in their T20 World Cup campaign, with a semifinal berth potentially at stake. Both teams have shown strong form in the tournament, making the contest one of the most anticipated matches of the Super 8 stage.

Kishan, known for his aggressive batting at the top of the order, could play a key role in India’s fortunes. As excitement builds in Ahmedabad, moments like these off the field reflect the strong connection between the players and the passionate Indian cricket fanbase.

In a lively off‑field moment that grabbed fans’ attention, India wicket‑keeper batter Ishan Kishan was spotted dancing with Komal Sharma, the sister of Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, during the birthday celebrations of Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. The festivities took place on 19 February at the team hotel in Ahmedabad.

Mahieka, who turned 25, was surrounded by teammates, family and friends as the celebrations kicked off, with the atmosphere buzzing despite India’s intense tournament schedule. Videos from the event showed Ishan and Komal joyfully sharing the dance floor, showcasing that camaraderie and team spirit often spill off the pitch too.

The party provided a brief respite ahead of a big match for the Men in Blue. India faces South Africa in Ahmedabad on 22 February in the Super 8 stage, a crucial game in their T20 World Cup campaign. While the focus remains firmly on cricket, such moments off the field offer a glimpse into the lighter side of the team’s journey.