WWE Survivor Series 2025 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Event In India

Image: WWE/X

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 has quickly become one of the most anticipated wrestling events of the year, bringing with it a unique format, high-stakes clashes, and a star-studded lineup. Taking place on November 30, 2025, at Petco Park in San Diego, the event promises a spectacle unlike any other, with the celebrated WarGames structure once again placed at the heart of the show.

Fans across the world are gearing up for a night of fierce rivalries, chaotic team battles, and dramatic storytelling that the WarGames format naturally invites.

This year’s card includes some of the biggest names in WWE, ensuring that anticipation remains at fever pitch. The Men’s WarGames match stands out as a blockbuster clash, with CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Usos forming a powerhouse lineup against an equally formidable opposition that includes Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and others.

The Women’s WarGames match is also set to deliver maximum intensity, bringing together a dynamic mix of veteran stars and rising talents. With championship implications, personal grudges, and faction tensions woven throughout the matchups, the event promises emotional highs, unexpected turns, and classic WWE drama from start to finish.

Where and When to watch the event

For fans in India, the excitement comes with the added anticipation of watching the show live. Survivor Series will stream in the early hours of Sunday, November 30, beginning at approximately 5:30 AM IST. The event will be available exclusively on Netflix, which now holds the rights to broadcast WWE’s major shows internationally. For long-time WWE followers in India, this streaming shift offers a convenient and accessible way to enjoy every minute of the action without missing any of the live atmosphere.

As the countdown continues, viewers across the world, including the large Indian wrestling community, are preparing for a thrilling night that could reshape WWE heading into the new year. With its combination of star power, dramatic match formats, and the ever-unpredictable steel-cage structure, Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 stands poised to deliver one of the most memorable nights in WWE’s recent history.