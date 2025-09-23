WWE RAW: Asuka Spits Green Mist On Rhea Ripley, Attacks Iyo Sky; Video

Image: WWE/X

Rhea Ripley and Asuka squared off in a singles match that was the main event of the September 23 episode of WWE Raw. After Asuka unintentionally attacked Kairi Sane, she was trapped in a surprise pin by Rhea Ripley, who ultimately prevailed with the crowd behind her. Asuka swiftly covered and blinded Ripley with her trademark mist, showing that she didn't take the loss lightly.

From then on, Sane and Asuka kept on assaulting Ripley until IYO SKY struck the ring to a huge roar. For a brief period, SKY was able to halt the attack, but Asuka's spinning backfist ultimately brought her down. Asuka once again demanded Sane join in, which again, Sane did, although she did seem reluctant in doing so. At the end of the show, Asuka and Sane were standing over Ripley and SKY.

Ahead of the match against Asuka, Ripley told Sky to keep an eye on her back around "The Empress of Tomorrow". Sky was offended by Ripley's suggestion and called Asuka "family." Then she wondered if she could rely on Ripley.

Rhea Ripley vs Asuka rivalry

Asuka instructed Sane to follow her around and avoid Ripley in the weeks before Monday's "WWE Raw" episode. Sky asked Sane to talk to Asuka about her behaviour before the main event. Asuka is the reason they are on the WWE roster, Sane informed Sky.

Sane made the choice to stay a member of The Kabuki Warriors despite her attempts to mediate a confrontation between Asuka and Sky. Fans speculate that a tag match between Sky and Ripley and The Kabuki Warriors will be scheduled, possibly for "Crown Jewel" in Perth on October 11, though this has not been confirmed as of yet.