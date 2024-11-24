 WWE Provides Major Update On Jade Cargill's Serious Injuries After Brutal Attack On SmackDown; No Clarity On Her Return
Jade Cargill, was found attacked backstage and was laid out on a car.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Image: X

WWE has provided an update on one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill’s injury status following the brutal attack during the recent episode of SmackDown.

Taking to social media , WWE revealed that Cargill suffered deep lumbar paraspinal muscle contusions, a bruised kidney, andprained MCL in her right knee, a tibial plateau bone bruise of her right knee, and facial lacerations. The company was not revealed the timetable for her return It is also unclear whether or not she’ll available at future shows or events as of now.

The attack on Cargill happened on the November 22 episode of WWE SmackDown. Cargill's partner Bianca Belair was in action facing Chelsea Green and Blair Davenport in a WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament match. In the middle of the bout, Belair’s tag team partner, Jade Cargill, was found attacked backstage. She was laid out on a car, and clearly hurt. Belair left the match midway to go and check on her partner. Green went onto win the match.

Will Jade Cargill return for Survivor Series Wargames?

Cargill was set to team with Belair, Rhea Ripley, Naomi, and Iyo Sky to face Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae in the women’s WarGames match next Saturday at Survivor Series. The sudden attack has only spiced up the rivalry between the two teams. The only ones getting an advantage from the attack are their opponents at the Survivor Series. It can be assumed that the attack was planned by Liv Morgan and Nia Jax. However, the big questions is as to who will replace Cargill.

