 WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Team India Regain Top Spot After Demolishing Australia In Perth
WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Team India Regain Top Spot After Demolishing Australia In Perth

Jasprit Bumrah and co. bounced back from a 0-3 at the hands of New Zealand on home soil.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Team India. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India are back on the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after a 295-run demolishing of Australia in the first of the five Tests at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Jasprit Bumrah and co. bounced back from a 0-3 at the hands of New Zealand on home soil.

Australia came on the field on day four with a daunting task as they were left reeling at 12-3, chasing an improbable 534 for victory. The likes of Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey were the bright spots as they resisted a fair bit to delay the inevitable. It still proved to be a massive loss to start their summer, with the defeat also marking their first at the venue.

Here's how the World Test Championship table points table:

WTC points table.

WTC points table. | (Credits: ICC)

"I told everyone to keep faith in your ability" - Jasprit Bumrah

Following the big win in Perth, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, who had a memorable match with the ball, hailed his side for responding well after being put on pressure on day one. The 30-year-old also thanked the crowd for their support and getting behind them. He said at the post-match presentation:

"Very happy. We were put under pressure in the first innings, but the way we responded was great. I played here in 2018 - I remember the wicket started soft. This one was less spicy, we were really well prepared. I told everyone to keep faith in your ability. Jaiswal's best Test innings so far, he left the ball well, I didn't see Virat out of form - difficult to judge that on difficult pitches. But he was good in the nets. We always enjoy the support from the crowd, when the backing is there we feel good."

The second Test begins on December 6 at the Adelaide Oval.

