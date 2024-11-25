'There's Padding Son': Travis Head Lightheartedly Reminds Steve Smith About Chest Pad After Being Hit On Ribs During AUS vs IND 1st Test; Video

Image: x

The fourth day of the Australia vs India first Test in Perth witnessed a hilarious moment when Travis Head gave a quick-witted reminder to Steve Smith about the chest pad. The incident happened after a sharp delivery from Harshit Rana struck him on the ribs with a thud, and he fell to the ground in pain. As Smith was attended to by teammates Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Head, Head made a humorous comment, reminding him to keep going since he had his chest guard on. The moment offered some light-hearted relief.

India closing on victory over Australia in Perth

Australia have lost half the side during the opening session of Day 4 as India edge closer to victory with still two more session and a day of play left in the opening test. Siraj, resumed his onslaught on the Aussies by dismissing the reliable Usman Khawaja. He then bowled an absolute peach to get rid of Australia's talismanic batter Steve Smith.

Mohammed Siraj's three-wicket haul triggered Australia's batting collapse, as the hosts lost half of their side inside 25 overs. With the cracks opening up and uneven bounce coming into play, it will be daunting task for the Aussies to bat till the end and draw this Test match.

Australia have been dominated in all three departments of the game by India . After declaring their innings at 487/6 on Day 3 India set target of 534 runs for Australia to chase and the win the match. However Indian bowlers once again picked wickets in the final session of play on Day 3. Bumrah once again doing the damage with wickets of Mcsweeney and Labuschange. Siraj dismissed Cummins to pile more misery on Australia