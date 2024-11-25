 'There's Padding Son': Travis Head Lightheartedly Reminds Steve Smith About Chest Pad After Being Hit On Ribs During AUS vs IND 1st Test; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'There's Padding Son': Travis Head Lightheartedly Reminds Steve Smith About Chest Pad After Being Hit On Ribs During AUS vs IND 1st Test; Video

'There's Padding Son': Travis Head Lightheartedly Reminds Steve Smith About Chest Pad After Being Hit On Ribs During AUS vs IND 1st Test; Video

Steve Smith could only score 17 runs before getting out to Mohammed Siraj

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
Image: x

The fourth day of the Australia vs India first Test in Perth witnessed a hilarious moment when Travis Head gave a quick-witted reminder to Steve Smith about the chest pad. The incident happened after a sharp delivery from Harshit Rana struck him on the ribs with a thud, and he fell to the ground in pain. As Smith was attended to by teammates Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Head, Head made a humorous comment, reminding him to keep going since he had his chest guard on. The moment offered some light-hearted relief.

India closing on victory over Australia in Perth

Australia have lost half the side during the opening session of Day 4 as India edge closer to victory with still two more session and a day of play left in the opening test.  Siraj, resumed his onslaught on the Aussies by dismissing the reliable Usman Khawaja. He then bowled an absolute peach to get rid of Australia's talismanic batter Steve Smith.

Mohammed Siraj's three-wicket haul triggered Australia's batting collapse, as the hosts lost half of their side inside 25 overs. With the cracks opening up and uneven bounce coming into play, it will be daunting task for the Aussies to bat till the end and draw this Test match.

FPJ Shorts
'Tera Ghamand Tootega': When Kangana Ranaut CURSED Uddhav Thackeray After BMC Demolished Her Bandra House In 2020
'Tera Ghamand Tootega': When Kangana Ranaut CURSED Uddhav Thackeray After BMC Demolished Her Bandra House In 2020
Zomato Shares Accelerates 7% On NSE After Shareholers Nods To ₹8,500 Crore QIP Along With Inclusion In BSE Sensex
Zomato Shares Accelerates 7% On NSE After Shareholers Nods To ₹8,500 Crore QIP Along With Inclusion In BSE Sensex
Yuvika Chaudhary Shares Cryptic Post On 'Respect & Loyalty' After Prince Narula Makes SHOCKING Accusations Against Her
Yuvika Chaudhary Shares Cryptic Post On 'Respect & Loyalty' After Prince Narula Makes SHOCKING Accusations Against Her
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Unanimously Elects CM Eknath Shinde As Legislative Party Leader
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Unanimously Elects CM Eknath Shinde As Legislative Party Leader

Australia have been dominated in all three departments of the game by India . After declaring their innings at 487/6 on Day 3 India set target of 534 runs for Australia to chase and the win the match. However Indian bowlers once again picked wickets in the final session of play on Day 3. Bumrah once again doing the damage with wickets of Mcsweeney and Labuschange. Siraj dismissed Cummins to pile more misery on Australia

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'There's Padding Son': Travis Head Lightheartedly Reminds Steve Smith About Chest Pad After Being...

'There's Padding Son': Travis Head Lightheartedly Reminds Steve Smith About Chest Pad After Being...

'I Deserve That': Yuzvendra Chahal's First Reaction To PBKS Shelling Out ₹18 Crore To Sign Him In...

'I Deserve That': Yuzvendra Chahal's First Reaction To PBKS Shelling Out ₹18 Crore To Sign Him In...

AUS vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 Live: Bumrah Breaks Head-Marsh Partnership, India 4 Wickets Away From...

AUS vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 Live: Bumrah Breaks Head-Marsh Partnership, India 4 Wickets Away From...

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1: Rishabh Pant & Shreyas Iyer Headline Record-Breaking Payday In Jeddah

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1: Rishabh Pant & Shreyas Iyer Headline Record-Breaking Payday In Jeddah

'Overpriced??': Robin Uthappa Raises Eyebrows As KKR Shell Out ₹23.75 Crore On All-Rounder In IPL...

'Overpriced??': Robin Uthappa Raises Eyebrows As KKR Shell Out ₹23.75 Crore On All-Rounder In IPL...