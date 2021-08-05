Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinches silver at Olympics 2020: Haryana govt announces Rs 4 cr, class 1 category job, plot of land

Dahiya on Thursday settled for silver after going down against Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev in the men's 57kg freestyle category.

Uguev dominated the match and didn't give any chance to the Indian grappler to come out with flying colours as India lost the chance to win its first gold medal in wrestling.

Despite starting off cautiously Uguev got off to the mark and doubled his lead within seconds.

Ravi might have equalled the scoreboard at 2-2 but Uguev showing off his immense power again took the lead as the Indian wrestler trailed 4-2 after the conclusion of the first period.