Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinches silver at Olympics 2020: Haryana govt announces Rs 4 cr, class 1 category job, plot of land

The Haryana government on Thursday announced Rs 4 crore and a class 1 category job for Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya. He will also be given a plot of land, wherever he wants in Haryana, at 50% concession, the government said. An indoor stadium for wrestling will be constructed at his village Nahri, it added.
Dahiya on Thursday settled for silver after going down against Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev in the men's 57kg freestyle category.
Uguev dominated the match and didn't give any chance to the Indian grappler to come out with flying colours as India lost the chance to win its first gold medal in wrestling.
Despite starting off cautiously Uguev got off to the mark and doubled his lead within seconds.
Ravi might have equalled the scoreboard at 2-2 but Uguev showing off his immense power again took the lead as the Indian wrestler trailed 4-2 after the conclusion of the first period.
Uguev came firing on all cylinders and further extended his lead as he gave no chance to Ravi to dominate the game.
At one point, Uguev was leading the match 7-2 when Ravi earned two more points to come close to his opponent.
Meanwhile, Dahiya gave India its fifth medal (two silver, three bronze) at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He has also become only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games.
Sushil Kumar, who is now in jail on charges of a murder, is the only other Indian wrestler to have made the final at Olympics.
He had won a silver at the 2012 London Games, where Yogeshwar Dutt also won a bronze. Sushil had won a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games.
KD Jadhav had won a bronze in the 1952 Helsinki Games. Sakshi Malik had become the first woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal when she clinched a bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.
(With ANI and PTI inputs)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)