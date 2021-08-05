Tokyo Olympics 2020: Wrestler Deepak Punia loses to San Marino's Myles Amine, misses out on bronze

Tokyo [Japan]: Grappler Deepak Punia was not able to win a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 86kg category at the Tokyo Olympics after suffering a defeat at the hands of Myles Amine of San Marino here at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B on Thursday. Punia suffered a 2-4 defeat on the basis of points in the bronze medal match.

In the first period, Punia went on to take an early 2-0 lead and the pressure was on his opponent. In the same period, Amine scored one more point to bring the scoreline to 2-1 and a crucial three minutes were in store.

However, Punia lost control in the dying minutes of the game and he had to come back empty handed.