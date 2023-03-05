e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWPL 2023: DRS used to check waist-high no-ball for first time as Jemimah Rodrigues challenges umpire's call

WPL 2023: DRS used to check waist-high no-ball for first time as Jemimah Rodrigues challenges umpire's call

The technology was used by Jemimah Rodrigues to challenge a waist-high full-toss during the second match of the WPL 2023 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
article-image

The Decision Review System (DRS) has been around in cricket since 2008 but never has it been used for checking anything other than dismissals, until now.

The technology was used by Jemimah Rodrigues to challenge a waist-high full-toss during the second match of the Women's Premier League 2023 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the final over of Delhi Capitals' innings when Meghan Schutt bowled a full-toss at DC batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a scoop shot for a boundary towards fine leg.

Read Also
Netizens applaud Jio Cinemas streaming for top-notch camera angles during WPL 2023; viral tweets
article-image

She immediately asked the on-field umpire whether it was a no-ball or not which had not been signalled as Rodrigues was crouching down on one knee while playing the shot.

After a brief discussion with the umpire, Rodrigues and her batting partner Marizanne Kapp both asked for the DRS to be used in this case and the former obliged.

Read Also
MI owner Nita Ambani 'thrilled' to be part of maiden WPL: 'Hope this inspires young girls across...
article-image

The DRS then used the ball-tracker to check for the no-ball which showed that the ball was dipping to the point that it is clearly legal on height so the on-field umpire's decision stayed and it was considered a legal delivery.

The cricketing fraternity was certainly taken aback by the use of the DRS on this occasion and some even hailed the move on social media.

"Interesting use of a new adaptation to the playing conditions last night. You can use DRS to review a no-ball or wide call at the #WPL. The batter had edged it, said she played it, keeper agreed but the umpire had called it wide. The review came in handy to overturn it," noted commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WPL 2023: DRS used to check waist-high no-ball for first time as Jemimah Rodrigues challenges...

WPL 2023: DRS used to check waist-high no-ball for first time as Jemimah Rodrigues challenges...

MI owner Nita Ambani 'thrilled' to be part of maiden WPL: 'Hope this inspires young girls across...

MI owner Nita Ambani 'thrilled' to be part of maiden WPL: 'Hope this inspires young girls across...

Watch: Kieron Pollard gives fiery send-off to Abdullah Shafique, reprimanded by PSL

Watch: Kieron Pollard gives fiery send-off to Abdullah Shafique, reprimanded by PSL

Irani Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal leads Rest of India to 238 run win over Madhya Pradesh

Irani Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal leads Rest of India to 238 run win over Madhya Pradesh

IND vs AUS: 'Near perfection, to win in India', Australia coach, Andrew McDonald lauds Australia's...

IND vs AUS: 'Near perfection, to win in India', Australia coach, Andrew McDonald lauds Australia's...