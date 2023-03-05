WPL 2023: DRS used to check waist-high no-ball for first time as Jemimah Rodrigues challenges umpire's call

The Decision Review System (DRS) has been around in cricket since 2008 but never has it been used for checking anything other than dismissals, until now.

The technology was used by Jemimah Rodrigues to challenge a waist-high full-toss during the second match of the Women's Premier League 2023 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the final over of Delhi Capitals' innings when Meghan Schutt bowled a full-toss at DC batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a scoop shot for a boundary towards fine leg.

She immediately asked the on-field umpire whether it was a no-ball or not which had not been signalled as Rodrigues was crouching down on one knee while playing the shot.

After a brief discussion with the umpire, Rodrigues and her batting partner Marizanne Kapp both asked for the DRS to be used in this case and the former obliged.

The DRS then used the ball-tracker to check for the no-ball which showed that the ball was dipping to the point that it is clearly legal on height so the on-field umpire's decision stayed and it was considered a legal delivery.

The cricketing fraternity was certainly taken aback by the use of the DRS on this occasion and some even hailed the move on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Interesting use of a new adaptation to the playing conditions last night. You can use DRS to review a no-ball or wide call at the #WPL. The batter had edged it, said she played it, keeper agreed but the umpire had called it wide. The review came in handy to overturn it," noted commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)