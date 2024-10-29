Worm-Eater Returns For Halloween: Boogeyman Plays Scary Prank On WWE Superstars During 'What’s In The Box?' Game; Video

Image: X

WWE has a fun Halloween tradition and this time around they decided to bring back The Boogeyman to surprise superstars during a “What’s in the box?” game. Several wrestlers had to touch a mysterious box without looking. When they found out The Boogeyman was inside, their reactions were hilarious

Mia Yim got so scared she ran away cursing, while Tiffany Stratton screamed like she was in a horror movie. The funniest moment happened when Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill lifted the box and got an unexpected surprise that made them gasp. It was definitely a spooky and funny moment for everyone involved.

The Boogeyman was announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances.

The Boogeyman's last WWE in-ring appearance was during the 2015 Royal Rumble match, while his last match as a full-time WWE talent was against Kane on a 2009 episode of WWE's "ECW on Sci-Fi."

He has remained active outside of WWE. His most recent match was on March 7 for Juggalo Championship Wrestling, where he faced the winner of the 2020 season of Impact Wrestling's "Gut Check" Jackson Stone.

Did The Boogeyman really eat worms?

Marty Wright, who portrayed the character of The Boogeyman in WWE, once revealed that he used to eat worms to make his character more exciting. The Boogeyman was a creepy figure that many fans connected with their own childhood fears.

In an interview on TribLIVE Radio, Wright said he actually wanted to eat all sorts of bugslike roaches, crickets, and maggots. But WWE only allowed him to use worms because they were easier to manage and they didn't want anything getting lost. So, worms became his signature creepy treat!