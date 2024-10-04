Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa's Women Cricketers Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Loved Ones With Custom Jerseys

South Africa's Women Cricketers Heartfelt Tribute | Image: X

The South Africa Women's cricket team will be playing their opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 against West Indies women. The Proteas Women have decided to honour their family members and close loved ones with a special gesture. Players will wear specially customised playing jersey during the tournament with each player will have the names of up to five important people embroidered on their shirts, serving as a constant reminder of their loved ones' support. The names will appear inside the shirt collars and bottom hems in bold letters.

Reason behind South Africa Women's team wearing customised jersey

The special will honour the bonds that keep them grounded. This powerful message acknowledges and thanks their broader community, support structures, loved ones and the South African nation for their unwavering support.

South Africa's captain, Laura Wolvaardt, shared thoughts on the tribute, noting that carrying a piece of home with her during the tournament provides strength and motivation.

In addition to the names, the team will also carry the message "Always Rising - For Me, For Her, For Them, For All, For South Africa, For The Proteas" throughout the T20 World Cup.

This is part of their effort to stay connected with fans and maintain a sense of purpose as they kick off their campaign against the West Indies in Dubai

About the Women's T20 World Cup

UAE is hosting the ninth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The tournament was initially scheduled to be played in Bangladesh but was shifted to UAE due to political unrest in the country. A total of ten teams will take part in the marquee event, which will be played between October 3-20. The teams are divided in two pools and a total of 23 matches will be played during the course of the tournament.