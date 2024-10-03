What Is Smart Replay System? Details About Technology Set To Feature During Women's T20 World Cup 2024 After IPL 2024 & The Hundred

Image: ICC/X

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to witness the debut of major technology called Smart Replay System. This system has already been used in tournament like Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) and The Hundred which is played in England. However this will be the first time that this technology will beintroduced in a major ICC event. So what exactly is Smart Replay System?

Details about Smart Replay System

According to ICC, the coverage will feature a minimum of 28 cameras at every game, and will be complemented by a variety of analytical and visual enhancements. The Decision Review System (DRS) will also be available at all matches, with a Hawk-Eye Smart Replay System in place that enables the TV umpire to instantly review synchronized multi-angle footage for accurate decision-making

Will Smart Replay System help DRS and TV umpires?

The system is intended to increase the speed of decisions that come through the DRS. The usual practice is for the TV broadcast director to act as a conduit between the Hawk-Eye operators and the third umpire. With the Smart Replay System in place the operators would be in the same room as the third umpire, making communication between the two parties.

Apart from this speeding up the process of checking a decision, the TV umpires also get access to more visuals than they previously had access to, including split-screen images.



If the umpire sees a clear gap between bat and ball, they won't check the ultra-edge and straightaway go into checking the main portion of the dismissal. When checking stumpings, the umpires will have access to a split screen of front-on and side-on visuals.



About Women's T20 World Cup

The ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup, being hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), starts on October 3. India will face New Zealand on Friday in Dubai at 7.30pm IST right after 2016 champions West Indies play South Africa at the same venue. Australia are the defending champions, having won the last three tournaments on the trot.