Australia have officially qualified for a record ninth semi-final in Women's T20 World Cup after India fail to chase down 152 in 10.2 overs. Captained by Tahlia McGrath, the defending champions posted a competitive 151 in their stipulated 20 overs after opting to bat. With India needing to chase down the target only in 10.2 overs to beat Australia on net run-rate, the Women in Blue couldn't do it.
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Become First Side To Qualify For Semi-Finals After India Fail To Chase Down 152 In 10.2 Overs
Australia, the defending champions, have qualified for their ninth T20 World Cup semi-final.
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 10:47 PM IST