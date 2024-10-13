 Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Become First Side To Qualify For Semi-Finals After India Fail To Chase Down 152 In 10.2 Overs
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWomen's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Become First Side To Qualify For Semi-Finals After India Fail To Chase Down 152 In 10.2 Overs

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Become First Side To Qualify For Semi-Finals After India Fail To Chase Down 152 In 10.2 Overs

Australia, the defending champions, have qualified for their ninth T20 World Cup semi-final.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Australia women's cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Australia have officially qualified for a record ninth semi-final in Women's T20 World Cup after India fail to chase down 152 in 10.2 overs. Captained by Tahlia McGrath, the defending champions posted a competitive 151 in their stipulated 20 overs after opting to bat. With India needing to chase down the target only in 10.2 overs to beat Australia on net run-rate, the Women in Blue couldn't do it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Become First Side To Qualify For Semi-Finals After India Fail...

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Become First Side To Qualify For Semi-Finals After India Fail...

Video: Alyssa Healy Spotted On Crutches Ahead Of IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Video: Alyssa Healy Spotted On Crutches Ahead Of IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India At Mercy Of Pakistan As Harmanpreet Kaur's Fifty Goes...

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India At Mercy Of Pakistan As Harmanpreet Kaur's Fifty Goes...

'India Didn’t Bench Virat Kohli': Fakhar Zaman Reacts To Babar Azam Getting Dropped From PAK vs...

'India Didn’t Bench Virat Kohli': Fakhar Zaman Reacts To Babar Azam Getting Dropped From PAK vs...

Mahela Jayawardene Returns To Mumbai Indians As Head Coach After Disastrous IPL 2024

Mahela Jayawardene Returns To Mumbai Indians As Head Coach After Disastrous IPL 2024