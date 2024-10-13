Video: Alyssa Healy Spotted On Crutches Ahead Of IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Alyssa Healy. | (Credits: Twitter)

Australian captain Alyssa Healy was seen arriving on crutches ahead of the big clash against India in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 game in Sharjah. In a video shared by ICC on social media, the keeper-batter was seen getting out of the bus with the help of crutches before eventually being ruled out of the fixture.

The Queenslander sustained a foot injury during the nine-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai. The incident occurred in the tenth over as Ellyse Perry and Healy pushed for a couple after the former pushed one to extra cover. However, the veteran was seen writhing in pain after making it to the non-striker's end successfully. Batting on 37, Healy hobbled off as Australia completed a convincing nine-wicket victory.

Here's the video of Healy arriving on crutches:

Tahlia McGrath captains Australia as all-rounder wins toss and opts to bat first:

Meanwhile, all-rounder Tahlia McGrath has replaced Healy as captain, with Grace Harris replacing the latter. Australia also affected one more change, bringing in Darcie Brown for Tayla Vlaeminc, who sustained a shoulder injury during the game against Pakistan.

India playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Australia playing XI: Beth Mooney(w), Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.