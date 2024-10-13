 Video: Alyssa Healy Spotted On Crutches Ahead Of IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Alyssa Healy Spotted On Crutches Ahead Of IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Video: Alyssa Healy Spotted On Crutches Ahead Of IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Both India and Australia are playing their final pool game of Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Alyssa Healy. | (Credits: Twitter)

Australian captain Alyssa Healy was seen arriving on crutches ahead of the big clash against India in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 game in Sharjah. In a video shared by ICC on social media, the keeper-batter was seen getting out of the bus with the help of crutches before eventually being ruled out of the fixture.

Read Also
'Captain Shouldn't Be The Pest': Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Teases Tahlia McGrath On Camera;...
article-image

The Queenslander sustained a foot injury during the nine-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai. The incident occurred in the tenth over as Ellyse Perry and Healy pushed for a couple after the former pushed one to extra cover. However, the veteran was seen writhing in pain after making it to the non-striker's end successfully. Batting on 37, Healy hobbled off as Australia completed a convincing nine-wicket victory.

Here's the video of Healy arriving on crutches:

Tahlia McGrath captains Australia as all-rounder wins toss and opts to bat first:

FPJ Shorts
Thane Drugs-In-Parcel Fraud: 37-Yr-Old Woman Loses ₹9 Lakh To Scammers Posing As Police Officers
Thane Drugs-In-Parcel Fraud: 37-Yr-Old Woman Loses ₹9 Lakh To Scammers Posing As Police Officers
Mumbai: Western Railway To Boost Punctuality And Add Local Train Services With Completion Of Sixth Line By March 2025
Mumbai: Western Railway To Boost Punctuality And Add Local Train Services With Completion Of Sixth Line By March 2025
‘Aur Free Mein Itna PR..’: Elvish Yadav Reacts To ‘Abuse’ Received By Hardik Pandya Fans Over Promo Shoot With Nataša Stanković
‘Aur Free Mein Itna PR..’: Elvish Yadav Reacts To ‘Abuse’ Received By Hardik Pandya Fans Over Promo Shoot With Nataša Stanković
Rajasthan Bypolls: BJP, Congress Focus On Preparations & Booth Management As 7 Assembly Seats At Stake
Rajasthan Bypolls: BJP, Congress Focus On Preparations & Booth Management As 7 Assembly Seats At Stake

Meanwhile, all-rounder Tahlia McGrath has replaced Healy as captain, with Grace Harris replacing the latter. Australia also affected one more change, bringing in Darcie Brown for Tayla Vlaeminc, who sustained a shoulder injury during the game against Pakistan.

India playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Australia playing XI: Beth Mooney(w), Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Alyssa Healy Spotted On Crutches Ahead Of IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Video: Alyssa Healy Spotted On Crutches Ahead Of IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live: Tahlia McGrath Perishes After A Strong Partnership With...

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live: Tahlia McGrath Perishes After A Strong Partnership With...

'India Didn’t Bench Virat Kohli': Fakhar Zaman Reacts To Babar Azam Getting Dropped From PAK vs...

'India Didn’t Bench Virat Kohli': Fakhar Zaman Reacts To Babar Azam Getting Dropped From PAK vs...

Mahela Jayawardene Returns To Mumbai Indians As Head Coach After Disastrous IPL 2024

Mahela Jayawardene Returns To Mumbai Indians As Head Coach After Disastrous IPL 2024

ISL Match Just At ₹49: FC Goa Announce Ticket Prices For Home Clash Against Mumbai City

ISL Match Just At ₹49: FC Goa Announce Ticket Prices For Home Clash Against Mumbai City