 'Captain Shouldn't Be The Pest': Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Teases Tahlia McGrath On Camera; Video
Alyssa Healy was seen teasing her vice-captain Tahlia McGrath in the dugout when the camera focussed on the duo during Australia's run chase.

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 07:49 PM IST
Happy faces were seen in the Australian dugout after their comfortable victory over Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday.

Captain Alyssa Healy was quite relaxed as she saw her team win by 6 wickets in a low-scoring campaign opener for the defending champions.

Healy was even seen teasing her vice-captain Tahlia McGrath in the dugout when the camera focussed on the duo during Australia's run chase.

"You would think that the captain shouldn’t be the pest," the female commentator said on air as Healy played with MacGrath's ears which was also seen by fans on the giant screen at the Sharjah stadium.

Healy's husband Mitchell Starc, Australia men's cricket team fast bowler, was also seen cheering for the Aussies from the stands.

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: India In Must-Win Territory As They Run Into...
Australia restricted Sri Lanka to 93 for 7 after being asked to bowl first with Megan Schutt grabbing 3 crucial wickets and Sophie Molineux getting two.

In reply, Australia crossed the finish line in the 15th over with opener Beth Mooney top-scoring with 43. They will next face New Zealand in Group A on October 8.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka: 93 for 7 in 20 overs (Nilakshika Silva 29 not out; Megan Schutt 3/12) lose by 6 wickets to Australia: 94 for 4 in 14.2 overs (Beth Mooney 43 not out; Sugandika Kumari 1/16).

