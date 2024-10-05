IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: India In Must-Win Territory As They Run Into Arch-Rivals Pakistan

India and Pakistan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian women's team's campaign already seems to be on life support after a 58-run loss to New Zealand on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. With their semi-final hopes hanging by a thread, they run into arch-rivals Pakistan, who opened their campaign with a resounding win over the plucky Sri Lanka.

While Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur had lost an important toss, but it's their fielding efforts in the powerplay overs that dearly cost them. Renuka Thakur conceded a boundary at deep-square leg in a poor fielding effort that should have ideally prevented three runs, followed by Richa Ghosh dropping a catch two deliveries later. While India's fielding improved as the game went on, an out-of-form Suzie Bates unbeaten 57 surged their side to 160 in 20 overs.

On the batting front, India might have gone harder at the target, but bearing in mind the tricky surface and the incisiveness of the White Ferns' bowling unit, the Women in Blue couldn't have done anything much other than reducing the margin of defeat.

Pakistan, meanwhile, produced the second low-scoring game against Sri Lanka on what proved to be the opening day of the tournament. With captain Fatima Sana top-scoring with a cameo of 30 to lift Pakistan to 116, it was enough for the spinners to make short work of Sri Lanka.

The 31-year-old will undoubtedly give them plenty of confidence as they hope to eliminate India from the tournament. With stakes high for India than for Pakistan, Dubai gears up for a cracker-jacker of a night on Sunday.

Predicted XIs for India and Pakistan:

India could bring in all-rounder Sajeevan Sajana for Shreyanka Patil, given the latter struggled against New Zealand, conceding 25 runs in 3 wicketless overs.

India predicted XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Pakistan are unlikely to deter from the winning combination.

Pakistan predicted XI: Muneeba Ali(wK), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana(c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal.

Head to Head:

In T20Is:

Matches played - 15

India won - 12

Pakistan won - 3

In T20 World Cups:

Matches played - 7

India won - 5

Pakistan won - 2