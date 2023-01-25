e-Paper Get App
Women's IPL 2023: Reliance bags Mumbai team for ₹912 crore, Diageo wins Bangalore with bid of ₹901 cr

Capri Global got the Lucknow franchise for ₹757 crore while JSW picked Delhi for ₹810 crore.

Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Reliance Group bagged Mumbai team for ₹912 crore while Diageo clinched Bangalore franchise for ₹901 crore in the Women's IPL 2023 bidding war on Wednesday.

Capri Global got Lucknow for ₹757 crore while JSW get Delhi for ₹810 crore.

Total Bids Worth ₹4,669.99 Crore

The BCCI received total bids worth ₹4,669.99 crore from five firms. The Adani Group bagged the Ahmedabad franchise for ₹1289 crore while Reliance got Mumbai for ₹912 crore.

Diageo bagged Bangalore franchise for ₹901 while Capri Global got Lucknow for ₹757 crore and JSW won Delhi for ₹810 crore.

'Historic Day in Cricket'

"Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered ₹4,669.99 Cr in total bid.

"This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity.

"The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

