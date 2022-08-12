Women's IPL likely to start in March 2023: Report

Smriti Mandhana | File Photo

The BCCI is likely to schedule the Women's IPL in March 2023, and the processes are underway, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.

Meanwhile, former captain Mithali Raj had earlier said that Indian women's cricket will benefit a lot from the proposed Indian Premier League (IPL) for the eves.

The IPL is likely to have a proper women's tournament from 2023—the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL). The BCCI secretary Jay Shah has said that the event would be a priority for them and they will do everything to make it happen next year.

Mithali felt the tournament will help increase the talent pool in the country.

Big boost

“WIPl will be a huge boost to women's cricket. One of the biggest benefits will be that the talent pool will increase and the transition for a domestic player to the international level will become easier. Rubbing shoulders with international stars will help in doing that,“ Mithali said during a Question & Answer session on Twitter.

Mandatory for IPL teams

Meanwhile, the former IPL chairman and the brains behind the IPL, Lalit Modi opined on the tournament and said that every IPL franchise should have a women's team, rather it should be made mandatory.

"I didn't see much of IPL women's games this year (Women's T20 Challenge), but I think one of the biggest things they should do is make it mandatory for an IPL franchise to have a women's team," Modi told NDTV.

"If an IPL franchise owner is able to have a women's team, you'll see the bench strength in Indian women's cricket go up. You'll see investment in women's cricket by owners who are already making good money now," he said.