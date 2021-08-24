e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:19 PM IST

Women’s Indian team: Meghna, Renuka earn India caps

PTI
Meghna Singh | File Picture

New Delhi: Seam bowlers Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh Thakur were handed maiden India call-ups, while left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned as the BCCI on Tuesday announced the women's teams for the upcoming one-off Test and limited over series against Australia.

The Indian team will leave for Australia on August 29 to play three ODIs, a day-night Test and three T20Is, beginning next month.

The selectors decided to reward 27-year-old Meghna and 25-year-old Renuka for their exploits in the senior one-day trophy in April.

While right-arm medium pacer Meghna took five wickets for Railways, Renuka grabbed nine wickets for Himachal Pradesh during the tournament.

Left-handed batter Yastika Bhatia also found a place in all the three squads but Priya Punia and Indrani Roy were left out.

Test & ODI series

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:19 PM IST
