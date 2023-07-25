Woman Arrested For Trying To Extort Money From Yuvraj Singh's Mother Shabnam

Yuvraj Singh and his mother Shabnam. | (Credits: Twitter)

A female caregiver of former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh's brother was arrested here on Tuesday for trying to extort money from his mother by threatening to implicate the family in a false case, police said.

According to a complaint filed by Yuvraj's mother Shabnam Singh, the family had in 2022 hired Hema Kaushik as the caregiver of the 41-year-old's brother Zorawar Singh who is suffering from depression for the past several years.

However, the woman was sacked just after 20 days for "not being professional", the police complaint stated. In May, Hema Kaushik started calling and sending WhatsApp messages threatening to defame the family by implicating them in a false case and demanded Rs 40 lakh from them, it said. Acting on the complaint, Gurugram police laid a trap and nabbed the accused while accepting Rs 5 lakh from the former all-rounder's mother."We are questioning the accused woman," DCP (East) Nitish Aggarwal told PTI.

Yuvraj Singh retired from all forms of cricket in 2019:

Meanwhile, Yuvraj's storied cricketing career ended in 2019, having played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs, and 58 T20Is after debuting in 2000. The 41-year-old is a two-time World Cup winner and played an instrumental role in leading the Men in Blue to global titles in 2007 and 2011.

The stylish left-handed batter won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2011 World Cup with 362 runs in 9 matches at 90.50 alongside and 15 wickets at 25.13 apiece. However, he didn't have an as impressive career in IPL.

Yuvraj managed only 2750 runs in 126 matches at 24.77 while maintaining a strike rate of 129.72. He was once the most expensive player in the auction, fetching 16 crore from the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals).

With inputs from PTI.

