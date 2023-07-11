WATCH: Yuvraj Singh Talks About His Love For Golf After Cricket, But Wait For The End

Yuvraj Singh. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been spending his post-retirement days in golf courses mastering the sport. The former swashbuckling batter was recently spotted in London as he spoke about his adoration for golf over cricket. The man himself took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video, the end of which was highly interesting.

When asked about his love for golf, Yuvraj said he is not as good as he was in cricket, but is trying to refine his game.

"It's not as good as cricket I think. I can hit the ball long, but short game is a question mark. It's only been three years that I have been playing and hope to work hard in my game and get better at golf. I started golf after finishing cricket. I never wanted to play golf. I was like who would hit a dead ball because hitting is all about hitting the moving ball, but then I just picked up in covid time and now I love it. It's got so much to it because when you're playing cricket, you only have one bat and you can hit anywhere. In golf, you have many clubs and you can hit everything straight."

The 41-year-old spoke to another reporter about the TV shows he liked the most and named Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad. At the end, the left-hander slid a perfect shot into the cup as his friends celebrated the same.

Yuvraj Singh played chief roles in India's two World Cup victories:

Meanwhile, Yuvraj played an instrumental role in India's 2007 T20 World Cup win in South Africa and 2011 World Cup victory on home soil. Although the southpaw finished with 148 runs in six matches in the 2007 World T20, his six sixes against England that tournament remains an unforgettable moment.

Four years later, the Chandigarh-born player earned the Player of the Tournament award as the Men in Blue lifted their second 50-over World Cup trophy. The tournament saw him muster 362 runs in 9 matches and finish with 15 scalps.