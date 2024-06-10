 'Woh Hindu Hain, Unhe Haarna Chahiye': Pakistan Fan Makes Controversial Remark On Camera After T20 WC 2024 Defeat To India; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Woh Hindu Hain, Unhe Haarna Chahiye': Pakistan Fan Makes Controversial Remark On Camera After T20 WC 2024 Defeat To India; Video

'Woh Hindu Hain, Unhe Haarna Chahiye': Pakistan Fan Makes Controversial Remark On Camera After T20 WC 2024 Defeat To India; Video

A Pakistan fan made a controversial remark after T20 World Cup 2024 loss to India on Sunday in New York.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan fan (L) made controversial remarks. | (Credits: Twitter)

A Pakistan fan quite unimpressed by the national team's insipid performance against Team on Sunday in New York in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash on Sunday in New York. However, the fan passed quite a controversial remark, stating that Hindus should have lost as the Muslim community possesses all the power.

Read Also
'Indian Fans Are Forever Indebted': Netizens Hail 'GOAT' Jasprit Bumrah's Match-Winning Spell In IND...
article-image

Team India delivered an impressive performance, especially with the ball to secure a six-run win in a low-scoring contest on Sunday. While Pakistan delivered disciplined bowling performance to bowl their arch-rivals out for 119 in 19 overs, they failed with the bat to fall 6 runs short eventually. With the Men in Green playing too many dot balls in the middle overs, they left themselves too much to do at death.

"We made some poor decisions at important phases of the game" - Gary Kirsten

Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten reflected on the narrow defeat, bemoaning the poor decisions made on the field and believes teams making such errors will inevitably pay for it.

"Maybe not so great decision making. You have got the game on, run a ball, eight wickets in hand, decision making at that point. That's the game. That's international cricket for you. You make mistakes like that, you are going to pay. I thought we made some poor decisions at important phases of the game. I thought Rizwan played well for us. We knew it was going to be a tough wicket to bat on. We managed the chase very well but then just let it slip in the end."

Pakistan will lock horns against Canada on Tuesday in New York.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Keshav Maharaj Holds His Nerve As South Africa Prevail In...

SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Keshav Maharaj Holds His Nerve As South Africa Prevail In...

'Woh Hindu Hain, Unhe Haarna Chahiye': Pakistan Fan Makes Controversial Remark On Camera After T20...

'Woh Hindu Hain, Unhe Haarna Chahiye': Pakistan Fan Makes Controversial Remark On Camera After T20...

'12 Baj Gaye Hain': Kamran Akmal Makes Fun Of Arshdeep Singh's Sikh Religion During IND vs PAK T20...

'12 Baj Gaye Hain': Kamran Akmal Makes Fun Of Arshdeep Singh's Sikh Religion During IND vs PAK T20...

VIDEO: Wicketkeeper Azam Khan Spotted Hogging At Fast Food Stall In New York After Pakistan’s Loss...

VIDEO: Wicketkeeper Azam Khan Spotted Hogging At Fast Food Stall In New York After Pakistan’s Loss...

T20 World Cup 2024: Matthew Wade Reprimanded And Handed Demerit Point For Breaching Level 1 Of ICC...

T20 World Cup 2024: Matthew Wade Reprimanded And Handed Demerit Point For Breaching Level 1 Of ICC...