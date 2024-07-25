'Wo Aayenge Toh Hum Sabko Bohot Acha Lagega': Younis Khan Requests Virat Kohli To Visit Pakistan For 2025 Champions Trophy; VIDEO

Younis Khan and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan made a humble appeal to Team India's star batter Virat Kohli to visit Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The next year's Champions Trophy is set to be hosted by Pakistan, who are the defending champions of the tournament,

However, Team India's participation in the tournament is uncertain as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is unwilling to send their squad to Pakistan owing to political tensions between two countries. The board reportedly asked International Cricket Council (ICC) for hybrid model, hosting India matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka.

Despite uncertainty over India's participation in next year's Champions Trophy looms, Younis Khan is hoping that Virat Kohli and the Men in Blue to visit Pakistan for the tournament. He added that the Kohli's only feather missing in his illustrious career is coming to and performing in Pakistan.

"Virat Kohli yahan pe aayein aur aake wo waise hi perform kare. Ek feather reh gaya hai unke career mein ki unhone Pakistan mai nahi khela. Agar wo aayenge toh hum sabko bohot acha lagega." former Pakistan captain told News24.

(Virat Kohli should come here and perform like he always does. There is just one feather left to add to his cap, which is that he has not played in Pakistan. If he comes, we all would be very happy.)

Virat Kohli has never toured Pakistan as India didn't make his International debut when India last travelled to the arch-rival country for the five-match ODI series in 2006. The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was played in 2012 in India, where the visitors won the ODIs and drew T20Is.

The bilateral series between India and Pakistan have been suspended due to political tensions between two countries and they only meet in the multi-nation tournament, including ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Asia Cup and Champions Trophy.

Team India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup last year and played all their matches in Sri Lanka. However, Pakistan travelled to India for the ODI World Cup last year, where they exited from the league stage of the tournament,

No talks of hybrid model for 2025 Champions Trophy at ICC meeting

BCCI secretary Jay Shah and PCB chief Mohsin reportedly meet at the recently concluded International Cricket Council (ICC) held in Colombo. The ICC Annual Conference meeting was held from July 19 to 22, attended by 108 ICC board members.

However, the focus was on BCCI request for the hybrid model for the 2025 Champions Trophy as the board was unwilling to send Team India to Pakistan for the tournament. It was reported that there was no discussion on hybrid and the ICC approved Pakistan Cricket Board budget to host the the Champions Trophy next year.

As per the PCB source, it is up to the ICC to convince BCCI to allow Team India players for the Champions Trophy 2025. It remains to be seen whether the BCCI is willing to end India squad to Pakistan for the tournament next year.