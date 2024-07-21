'We Will Play Without Them': Pakistan Pacer Hasan Ali On Team India's Uncertainty Over Participation In 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali shared his thoughts on India's uncertainty about their participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which will be hosted by Pakistan in February-March next year.

The uncertainty over India's willingness to play in next year's Champions Trophy looms as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly not keen on sending the team to Pakistan until they receive permission from the Indian government.

The BCCI has reportedly asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a Hybrid Model, with India’s matches being hosted either in Sri Lanka or Dubai. Last year's Asia Cup was hosted by Pakistan but India didn't travel to neighbouring country and played all their matches in Sri Lanka.

Speaking on Samaa TV, Hasan Ali said that the Champions Trophy should be played in Pakistan irrespective whether India will participate in the tournament or not. He added that the cricket won't end if India don't participate in the Champions Trophy next year.

"As our (PCB) chairman has already said, if the Champions Trophy is going to be held in Pakistan, then it will be in Pakistan. If India doesn't want to come, we'll play without them." Hasan Ali said.

"Cricket should be played in Pakistan, and if India doesn't want to participate, it doesn't mean cricket has ended. There are many other teams besides India." he added.

Mohsin Naqvi has made it clear at the ICC annual conference in Colombo that the Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan and no other plan will work and it is the responsibility of the ICC to bring India to Pakistan.

This problem is btw ind & ICC#PakistanCricket #PakvsInd pic.twitter.com/f9ssGXVkn6 — ЅᏦᎽ (@13hamdard) July 20, 2024

As per ESPN Cricinfo, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earmarked Lahore as the venue for India to play all their group stage matches, ensuring minimal travel for the visitors. BCCI secretary Jay Shah and PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi are likely to meet at the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) in Colombo and it remains to be seen whether remains to be seen whether an agreement will be reached for either playing in Pakistan or adopting a hybrid model.