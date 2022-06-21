Wimbledon: American tennis player Sebastian Korda out with injury

Sebastian Korda | Pic: Instagram

American tennis player Sebastian Korda has pulled out of Wimbledon, scheduled to commence on June 27, as he is dealing with "terrible shin splints" and "beaten up feet".

The 21-year-old world No. 46 had made his Wimbledon debut last year and announced his withdrawal late on Monday after his Roud-of-32 loss at Eastbourne to Australian John Millman.

The young American had a great debut Wimbledon season in 2021, reaching the quarterfinal before bowing out to Karen Khachanov of Russia. He kicked off this grass-court season in Halle, where he lost to Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain the Round-of-16.

"Hi all. Sadly I had to withdraw from Wimbledon after my match in Eastbourne (on Monday). I have been dealing with terrible shin splints and beaten up feet for quite some time now and can't go on with it anymore. I have been advised to rest and recuperate is the best way forward," tweeted Korda.