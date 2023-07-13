 Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur Battles Past Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Second Final In Succession
Ons Jabeur is the first woman to reach back-to-back finals at Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2018-19.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
article-image

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur produced a scintilating performance on Centre Court to book her place in the Wimbledon women's singles final after defeating second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the second semifinal on Thursday.

The 28-year-old sixth seed came back from behind to beat the Belarusian 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 and reach the Wimbledon final for the second time in row.

Jabeur is the first woman to reach back-to-back finals at Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2018-19.

article-image

For the second straight match at Wimbledon -- she also rallied from a set down in a rematch of the 2022 final to beat Elena Rybakina in the quarters -- Jabeur came from behind for a three-set victory.

Jabeur last year became the first Tunisian to reach a Grand Slam final and will now look to become the first player from her country to clinch the Wimbledon title when she faces Marketa Vondrousova in the women's final on July 15.

article-image

