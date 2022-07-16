Will Virat Kohli play in T20 World Cup? Here's what horoscope says about star India batsman's future

Virat Kohli's kundali |

The debate over former India captain Virat Kohli's place in the playing XI for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia (October 16 to November 13) has gained momentum as the batting maestro is continuously failing to make an impact with each passing game.

Several former greats, including Kapil Dev, have called for Kohli to be dropped in favour of other performing batsmen while many believe the star cricketer deserves a few more chances before the final call is taken.

Poor form

Kohli's lean patch continued as he was dismissed for 16 runs in the second ODI against England on Thursday after missing out on the first ODI due to a groin strain.

With the T20 World Cup around the corner, Kohli's position in the team has been questioned.

However, Kohli’s planetary alignment suggests he will be picked in the squad for the World Cup, but he will not regain the fine touch he once commanded.

Astrological view

Currently, Virat Kohli is under Rahu mahadasha/shukra antardasha /mangal pratyanntar dasha till October 12, 2022 during which he will train hard.

Then Rahu pratyantar will continue till March 23, 2023 in which he will try to regain his form.

As far as T20 World Cup is concerned, he will play well, but that will not be of the level of “Virat kohli”. He will regain his original form, name and fame after September 2024.

Amidst the poor form, Kohli was dropped from the T20I leg of India’s West Indies tour. It needs to be seen if the break from international cricket will stoke the fire within arguably one of the best batsmen in world cricket.