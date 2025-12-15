 Lionel Messi Smiles After Missing A Pass From Young Boy During GOAT India Tour Delhi Leg At Arun Jaitley Stadium | VIDEO
Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Lionel Messi Smiles After Missing A Pass From Young Boy During GOAT India Tour Delhi Leg At Arun Jaitley Stadium | VIDEO | X

New Delhi, December 15: Football icon Lionel Messi once again charmed fans during the Delhi leg of the GOAT India Tour 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after a light-hearted moment which quickly went viral on social media. The video shows Lionel Messi smiling after missing a simple pass from a young boy during the event.

A young boy passed the ball towards Messi while he was playing along with the kids on the ground. He was also accompanied by Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. The football legend missed the simple pass from the young boy. Instead of brushing it off, Messi reacted with a broad smile and laughter, instantly delighting the crowd present at the venue.

The young boy was visibly excited to be a part of the historic and play with the legend. The fans applauded the humble and playful response from the Argentine superstar.

The video of the heart-warming incident is being widely shared on social media and the fans are praising Messi for his down to earth attitude and warmth towards the young supporters. The incident highlights why Messi continues to be loved not just for his footballing skills, but also for his personality.

Lionel Messi's visit was part of his multi-city tour of the GOAT India Tour 2025. The venues witnessed a massive number of fans who turned out to see their favourite footballer. The event was organised for fan engagement and youth interaction, offering young football lovers a rare chance to see their hero up close.

The missed pass was accidental, but Messi's reaction turned it into a memorable highlight of the GOAT India Tour which concluded after the Delhi leg of the event.

