'Will Speak To PM Modi And Sports Minister': WFI Chief Sanjay Singh Reacts To Wrestling Body's Suspension

Brij Bhushan Singh and Sanjay Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Kumar Singh will seek help from the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the WFI was suspended by the Sports Ministry over its hasty elections held on December 21.

The WFI's suspension was also triggered by the "hasty announcement" of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" for preparations.

Controversial WFI elections

The Indian wrestling governing body came under scanner once again this week after Sanjay Singh's faction swept the recent polls. Sanjay, who is a loyalist of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, defeated Anita Sheoran by 40 votes to her 7 to clinch the top post.

But the protesting wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat slammed the elections and publically opposed Brij Bhushan's aide as the new president.

Singh seeks to approach Govt & PM

Sanjay Singh however, remains undeterred by the suspension and will meet the government and PM to discuss the matter.

"We will speak to the Central govt, we will speak to PM Modi and Sports Minister. The future of children is getting ruined..." Singh told ANI.

Brij Bhushan told reporters on Sunday that he has resigned from wrestling and had nothing to do with the WFI's suspension. He was however, seen celebrating Sanjay Singh's victory after the elections earlier this week.

Singh addresses concerns over his friendship with Brij Bhushan

"When New Federation was formed, he (Brijbhushan Singh) was sent off and today he told that he has retired from wrestling, Sakshee Malikkh has also retired...both of them have retired, so now both should let the federation run peacefully...he (Brijbushan Singh) and I are from different community then how can we be relatives? When he was the president of the federation, I was joint secretary....yes there was a bond and friendship at that time between us," Singh added.

IOA asked to form ad-hoc body to run WFI

The Sports Ministry has now asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to once again form an ad-hoc body to manage the day-to-day affairs of the WFI. Even before the elections, WFI was being run by an ad-hoc body of the IOA after Brij Bhushan resigned as the chief.

Bhupender Singh Bajwa, who doubled up as the president of the Wushu Federation of India, was then the chief of the ad-hoc body.