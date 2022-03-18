Will Rohit Sharma wilt under pressure? Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg makes this prediction about India’s new captain

Rohit Sharma has enjoyed a successful start as the captain of the Indian cricket team, but former Australia spinner Brad Hogg reckons the Mumbai batsman will face his real test against the big teams and during the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia this year.

Under Rohit, India did not lose a single match as the Men in Blue went on to win 14 straight games across all formats. Recently, India defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in the two-match Test series.

"India have got four Test matches against Australia. That's going to be tough for Rohit Sharma. I want to see him under pressure. Will he keep that same calm body language, or will we see a little bit of temper? He has got a T20 series against South Africa at home, a tour of England, and the T20 World Cup in Australia. So, the pressure tournaments are coming for Rohit right now," Hogg said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Rohit will next captain Mumbai Indians in the IPL on March 27 against the Delhi Capitals.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 03:58 PM IST