'Will Miss Your Magic': RCB Shares Emotional Post With Pics After Lionel Messi Announces Argentina Retirement | X

Bengaluru, August 31: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reacted to Lionel Messi's retirement from international football, calling it the "End of an era" and thanking the Argentina legend for the happiness he has brought to football fans around the world. RCB also shared some pictures of the Argentina legend with the emotional note.

Messi announced his decision on Monday after more than two decades with the Argentina national team. He said he had given everything to the team and felt the time had come to step away.

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RCB shared a tribute on X along with pictures of Messi lifting the FIFA World Cup and kissing the trophy and also several other photos of the football legend. The IPL franchise wrote, "END OF AN ERA. The world will miss your magic for the Albiceleste, LM10. Thank you for all the happiness you've given to sport lovers across the world. International football will miss you, Messi."

The post ended with RCB's familiar #PlayBold hashtag and its Kannada slogan.

Messi's announcement brought an end to his Argentina career, although he is not retiring from club football. The 39-year-old continues to play for Inter Miami and will remain involved in club football after stepping away from international duty.

Messi leaves Argentina as the country's record appearance-maker and all-time leading goal scorer. He made 207 appearances and scored 125 goals for the national team. His biggest achievement came in 2022 when he captained Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title in Qatar.

He also helped Argentina win the Copa America in 2021 and 2024. After years of disappointment with the national team, Messi became the central figure in one of the most successful periods in Argentina's football history.

RCB's tribute reflects the wider reaction to Messi's international retirement as the football fans and sporting figures across the world are paying tribute to his career.

For RCB, the message was simple: "The world will miss your magic."