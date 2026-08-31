Lionel Messi Announces Retirement From Argentina, Says 'I Have Nothing More To Give'

Lionel Messi announced his retirement from the Argentina national team through an emotional Instagram post. | X

Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from the Argentina national team, bringing an end to one of the greatest international careers in football history. The 39-year-old made the announcement through an emotional Instagram post on Monday, saying he had thought carefully about the decision after the 2026 World Cup final. Messi said the decision was painful but that he felt the time had come to close his chapter with Argentina and make way for younger players.

Messi revealed that he had written the message on July 21, two days after Argentina's World Cup final against Spain. He did not publish it at the time. In the latest post, the Argentina captain said that after what happened to his father, he was now more convinced than before about his decision.

In his handwritten message, Messi spoke about his deep connection with the Argentina shirt and the sacrifices he had made during his international career. He said he had always given everything for the national team and wanted to make Argentinians proud through football.

“I have given everything, I have nothing more to give,” Messi wrote, while also pointing to the young players coming through who deserve their opportunity.

Messi also thanked Argentina supporters for their love and support throughout his 20 years with the national team. He said he would now become “one more” fan, supporting Argentina from outside the team in both good and difficult moments.

The decision closes a remarkable international career that included the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024, and the Finalissima in 2022. Messi also won an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2008. He made his senior international debut in 2005 and went on to become Argentina's record goalscorer and most-capped player.

Messi's journey with Argentina was not always easy. He faced heavy criticism during the early part of his international career, particularly after Argentina lost major finals. He briefly retired from international football in 2016 before returning to the team and eventually leading the country to its biggest successes.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar proved to be the defining moment of Messi's international career. He scored seven goals during the tournament and finally lifted the World Cup after Argentina defeated France in the final.

Messi then helped Argentina retain their place at the top of international football, with the team winning the 2024 Copa América as well. He remained a key figure for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, where the team reached the final but finished runners-up to Spain.

In his farewell message, Messi also thanked his family, coaches, teammates and officials who were part of his journey. He said he would leave the national team with pride over the unforgettable moments he shared with his teammates and supporters.

Messi ended his message with a simple tribute to his country: “Thank God for making me Argentine. Vamos Argentina!”

The announcement marks the end of an era for Argentina. Messi will continue his club career with Inter Miami, but his time as an Argentina player has now come to an end after more than two decades and a career that brought the country's biggest football prizes.