Fine Or Suspension? Lionel Messi Could Face Disciplinary Action For Hitting Cavan Sullivan On The Head; VIDEO

Lionel Messi Could Face Disciplinary Action For Hitting Cavan Sullivan On The Head; VIDEO | X

Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami. But it was his heated clash with a Philadelphia Union youngster that could now put him in trouble. In a worrying update for Messi fans, the legendary footballer may face suspension over the on-field incident. The video of the confrontation is being widely shared on social media.

Messi found the net in Inter Miami's 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. However, the Argentine star's on-field confrontation with Philadelphia's Cavan Sullivan could lead to disciplinary action.

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What Happened?

Messi was involved in a heated exchange with Sullivan during the second half. The two players came face-to-face during the incident and Messi appears to make contact with the youngster's head.

The video shows Messi hitting Sullivan on his head and asking him to leave, after which Sullivan walks towards Messi in anger and the other player intervenes before things could go out of hand.

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The incident is now set to be reviewed by the MLS Disciplinary Committee which will decide whether Messi should be punished.

Fine Or Suspension?

A fine is considered a possible outcome, but Messi could also receive a one-match suspension if the committee finds his actions worthy of further punishment.

If suspended, Messi would miss Inter Miami's next MLS game against Toronto on Saturday.

A Night Of Mixed Emotions For Messi

Messi's goal gave Inter Miami a 2-1 lead and he dedicated the strike to his late father Jorge Messi, who died aged 68 after an illness.

However, Inter Miami could not hold on to the lead and had to settle for a 2-2 draw. The match ended with more drama as Philadelphia's Cavan Sullivan and Inter Miami's Yannick Bright were both sent off after a late scuffle.

For Messi, the focus now shifts from his goal to the disciplinary review - with his availability for Saturday's game likely at stake.