Big Relief For Messi Fans As Bengal CM Promises To Refund Ticket Money Of 33,000 Spectators After Kolkata Event Fiasco | ANI

Kolkata: In a major relief for football fans who were left disappointed by Lionel Messi’s chaotic Kolkata appearance, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has said the state government is working to refund the ticket money of around 33,000 spectators who attended the event at Yuva Bharati Krirangan in December 2025.

Adhikari made the announcement on National Sports Day on August 29, saying an internal process to facilitate the refunds has already been initiated. He indicated that the money could be reimbursed from the state’s sports budget, although a specific timeline and refund mechanism have not yet been announced.

‘33,000 Fans Should Get Their Money Back’

Speaking at a National Sports Day programme at Nabanna to mark hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary, Adhikari said fans had spent ₹4,000 and ₹6,000 on tickets in the hope of watching Messi.

He said it was his wish to ensure that the money paid by around 33,000 sports enthusiasts was returned and that the government had already begun working internally on the process.

Reports have also cited tickets in other denominations, but the ₹4,000 and ₹6,000 categories were specifically mentioned by Adhikari.

What Happened At Messi’s Kolkata Event?

Messi’s appearance at Yuva Bharati Stadium on December 13, 2025, was marred by chaos and mismanagement.

The Argentine football superstar’s appearance was brief, while a large number of officials, VIPs and other individuals crowded the pitchside area. Many ticket-holders complained that they could barely see Messi despite paying thousands of rupees for the event.

The situation eventually descended into disorder, with angry spectators protesting and vandalism reported at the stadium.

The controversy sparked widespread demands for refunds, with fans arguing that they had not received the experience they had paid for.

Refund Comes Months After Fiasco

The announcement comes several months after the event, following investigations and legal proceedings surrounding the controversy.

The previous Trinamool Congress government’s Sports Minister Aroop Biswas faced criticism over the arrangements, with allegations that excessive VIP presence and poor management contributed to the chaos.

Adhikari also used the occasion to criticise the previous administration over what he described as years of neglect of the state’s sports sector. India Today reported that he announced a ₹400-crore sports budget and plans to develop mini indoor stadiums across the state.

Bengal Government’s Sports Push

Alongside the proposed Messi-event refunds, Adhikari outlined a broader plan to improve sports infrastructure in West Bengal.

He said the government plans to build mini indoor stadiums equipped with facilities such as tennis courts, badminton courts and gyms. While the long-term plan covers all 294 Assembly constituencies, the government aims to construct 100 such facilities initially.

For thousands of Messi fans still waiting for closure after the chaotic 2025 event, however, the proposed refund is likely to be the biggest takeaway from the announcement.

If implemented, the move would provide long-awaited relief to spectators who paid thousands of rupees hoping to see one of football’s biggest stars in Kolkata but were left disappointed by the event’s arrangements.