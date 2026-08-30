4 Goals, 1 Assist! Lionel Messi Produces Vintage Masterclass In Inter Miami's Record 7-1 Rout | Video

Lionel Messi Produces Vintage Masterclass In Inter Miami's Record 7-1 Rout | Lionel Messi/Instagram

Lionel Messi rolled back the years with a stunning four-goal masterclass as Inter Miami thrashed CF Montreal 7-1 in Major League Soccer on Saturday. The Argentine superstar also provided an assist, playing a decisive role in Miami’s seven goals as his side ended a frustrating five-match winless run in emphatic fashion.

Inter Miami made a fast start, with new signing Casemiro opening the scoring with a header. Montreal briefly restored parity through Fabian Herbers, but Messi responded before half-time with a free-kick to put Miami back in front. The goal was the beginning of an extraordinary individual display from the 39-year-old forward.

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Messi then took complete control after the break. He scored three more times, including a spectacular solo effort after dribbling past multiple defenders and another free-kick, while also setting up Luis Suarez for Miami's fourth goal. His four-goal haul marked his first such performance in MLS and his first four-goal game since his Barcelona days.

The victory was particularly important for Inter Miami after a difficult run of results. The club had lost four of its previous five matches and entered the Montreal clash under pressure to turn its fortunes around. Instead, Miami produced a dominant attacking display, scoring six unanswered goals after Montreal's equaliser to secure a club-record 7-1 victory.

Messi's extraordinary performance once again highlighted his ability to produce match-winning moments despite being 39 years old. His four goals and assist not only inspired Inter Miami to a much-needed victory but also provided a timely reminder of the brilliance that made him one of football's greatest players.