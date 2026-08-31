What Will Lionel Messi Do After Argentina Retirement? Inter Miami, Club Ownership And More

Lionel Messi is expected to continue his club career with Inter Miami after retiring from the Argentina national team. | AFP

Legendary football star Lionel Messi's retirement from the Argentina national team does not mean the end of his football career. The 39-year-old remains under contract with Inter Miami until the end of the 2028 MLS season, which means he could continue playing club football for several more years.

Messi's announcement therefore marks the end of his Argentina journey, while his future with Inter Miami and his life after football remain areas of interest for fans.

Messi May Continue With Inter Miami

The most immediate next step for Messi is expected to be continuing his career in Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami. The club extended his contract through the 2028 MLS season and Messi has previously spoken positively about the project in Miami.

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That means Messi could now focus entirely on his club career without the demands of international football. He has already helped Inter Miami win the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield. He is still one of the most important players for the club.

Messi May Own A Club

This could be one of the most interesting possibilities after Messi retires from playing.

Messi has previously said that he does not see himself as a coach. Instead, he expressed an interest in becoming the owner of a football club and building it from the ground up. He said he would like to give young players an opportunity to develop and help create an important club.

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Interestingly, Messi has already moved into football ownership. He is a co-owner of Deportivo LSM which is a fourth-division club in Uruguay that he co-owns with his former Barcelona and current Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez.

Coaching Not In His Plans

Unlike several former greats who moved into management after retirement, Messi has already indicated that coaching is not something he sees himself doing.

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Role At Inter Miami

Another possibility is that Messi could remain connected to Inter Miami after ending his playing career. The club has already discussed planning for the period after Messi stops playing and its leadership has indicated that his relationship with the organisation could continue beyond his time on the pitch.

For now, though, that remains speculation. Messi's priority is still football and his current contract gives him the opportunity to continue playing in Miami through 2028.

What Happens To Messi's Argentina Role?

Messi's decision means he will no longer be part of Argentina national team as a player. In his farewell message, he said he would now become "one more" supporter of the team, cheering for Argentina from outside.

Whether he takes up an official role with the Argentina Football Association is unknown. Given his relationship with the national team and his experience over more than two decades, an advisory or ambassadorial role could be possible in the future, but there has been no announcement suggesting that this is currently planned.

For now, Messi's next chapter is likely to remain on the football pitch. His Argentina career has ended, but his club career with Inter Miami continues.

And when he decides to hang up his boots completely, club ownership could be one of the paths he explores, based on what he has previously said about his future.