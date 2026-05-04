 'Will Change The Face Of Bengal': Lalit Modi Hails BJP's Historic Win In West Bengal Assembly Elections, Credits PM Modi & Amit Shah
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HomeSports'Will Change The Face Of Bengal': Lalit Modi Hails BJP's Historic Win In West Bengal Assembly Elections, Credits PM Modi & Amit Shah

'Will Change The Face Of Bengal': Lalit Modi Hails BJP's Historic Win In West Bengal Assembly Elections, Credits PM Modi & Amit Shah

Lalit Kumar Modi congratulated PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on BJP’s strong performance in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, calling it a “historic win” that will transform the state. BJP is set to form the government, ending TMC rule. The result saw major setbacks for Mamata Banerjee, including her defeat in Bhabanipur to Suvendu Adhikari.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Monday, May 04, 2026, 11:34 PM IST
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Lalit Modi | File Image (X)

Indian businessman and founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lalit Kumar Modi, on May 4 took to his official handle on X to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s performance in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

Lalit Modi's Tweet

“The most amazing for India has to be the win by @BJP4India in West Bengal. The work done by the Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi & Home Minister @AmitShah has paid off. This will change the face of West Bengal over the next decade. This will be the most incredible next phase of development for our country. Jai Hind,” he wrote.

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West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Loses Bhabanipur To BJP's Suvendu Adhikari By 15,000 Votes
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Modi’s post came after the BJP delivered a strong performance in the state Assembly elections. Following its gains, the party is set to form the new government in West Bengal, ending the rule of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

In a major political setback for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her home turf of Bhabanipur to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari by a margin of 15,000 votes. In the final tally, Adhikari secured 73,463 votes, while Banerjee polled 58,349 votes, marking a significant upset in the constituency.

With this result, Suvendu Adhikari has become the first BJP leader to defeat Mamata Banerjee twice. He had earlier registered a victory over her in Nandigram during the 2021 Assembly elections.

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Ahead of the outcome, Banerjee had launched strong criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Election Commission of India, and central forces, alleging large-scale irregularities and claiming that over 100 seats were “taken away” unfairly. She termed the verdict an “immoral victory” and called the process “illegal,” accusing authorities of bias and wrongdoing. Despite her allegations, she maintained confidence in a political revival, asserting that the TMC would “bounce back.”

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