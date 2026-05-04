 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Loses Bhabanipur To BJP's Suvendu Adhikari By 15,000 Votes
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HomeIndiaWest Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Loses Bhabanipur To BJP's Suvendu Adhikari By 15,000 Votes

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Loses Bhabanipur To BJP's Suvendu Adhikari By 15,000 Votes

In a major setback, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee lost her Bhabanipur seat to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari by 15,000 votes, securing 58,349 against his 73,463. This marks a significant upset for TMC. Adhikari also becomes the first BJP leader to defeat Banerjee twice, earlier in Nandigram in 2021.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Monday, May 04, 2026, 09:40 PM IST
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Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari (L) & West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R) | File Pic

In a massive setback, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her home turf of Bhabanipur to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari by 15,000 votes. After the final round of vote counting, Adhikari received 73,463 votes, while Banerjee secured 58,349 votes, marking a huge political upset for the Trinamool Congress.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has now become the first Bharatiya Janata Party leader to defeat Mamata Banerjee twice. Banerjee’s first defeat at the hands of Adhikari came in Nandigram during the 2021 elections.

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Earlier, sensing defeat due to the BJP’s strong performance in the state Assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, the Election Commission of India, and central forces. She alleged that over 100 seats were “taken away” through unfair means and claimed the Election Commission was acting in favour of the BJP.

Calling the outcome an “immoral victory,” she said the entire process was “illegal” and accused authorities of “loot” and bias. Despite her allegations, she asserted that the TMC would stage a strong comeback, repeating, “We will bounce back.”

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“More than 100 seats were looted by the BJP. The Election Commission is the BJP’s commission. I complained to the CO and also to Manoj Agrawal, but they are not doing anything. Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral victory. Whatever the Election Commission has done, along with the central forces and the Prime Minister and Home Minister, is totally illegal. It is loot, loot, loot. We will bounce back,” she said.

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