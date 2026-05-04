 Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Gets Emotional After Losing Kolathur To TVK's V S Babu By Around 9,300 Votes | VIDEO
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HomeIndiaTamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Gets Emotional After Losing Kolathur To TVK's V S Babu By Around 9,300 Votes | VIDEO

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Gets Emotional After Losing Kolathur To TVK's V S Babu By Around 9,300 Votes | VIDEO

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin was seen on the verge of tears after his defeat on May 4 from the Kolathur seat to TVK candidate V. S. Babu. Kolathur, which was Stalin’s stronghold, witnessed a three-cornered contest involving TVK and AIADMK’s P. Santhana Krishnan. Videos of the Chief Minister getting emotional are doing the rounds on the internet.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Monday, May 04, 2026, 09:59 PM IST
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Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Gets Emotional After Losing Kolathur To TVK's V S Babu By Around 9,300 Votes | VIDEO | X @MoviesSingapore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin was seen on the verge of tears after his defeat on May 4 from the Kolathur seat to TVK candidate V. S. Babu. Kolathur, which was Stalin’s stronghold, witnessed a three-cornered contest involving TVK and AIADMK’s P. Santhana Krishnan. Videos of the Chief Minister getting emotional are doing the rounds on the internet.

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