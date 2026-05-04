Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Gets Emotional After Losing Kolathur To TVK's V S Babu By Around 9,300 Votes | VIDEO | X @MoviesSingapore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin was seen on the verge of tears after his defeat on May 4 from the Kolathur seat to TVK candidate V. S. Babu. Kolathur, which was Stalin’s stronghold, witnessed a three-cornered contest involving TVK and AIADMK’s P. Santhana Krishnan. Videos of the Chief Minister getting emotional are doing the rounds on the internet.