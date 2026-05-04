Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin was seen on the verge of tears after his defeat on May 4 from the Kolathur seat to TVK candidate V. S. Babu. Kolathur, which was Stalin’s stronghold, witnessed a three-cornered contest involving TVK and AIADMK’s P. Santhana Krishnan. Videos of the Chief Minister getting emotional are doing the rounds on the internet.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Gets Emotional After Losing Kolathur To TVK's V S Babu By Around 9,300 Votes | VIDEO
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin was seen on the verge of tears after his defeat on May 4 from the Kolathur seat to TVK candidate V. S. Babu. Kolathur, which was Stalin’s stronghold, witnessed a three-cornered contest involving TVK and AIADMK’s P. Santhana Krishnan. Videos of the Chief Minister getting emotional are doing the rounds on the internet.
Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Monday, May 04, 2026, 09:59 PM IST