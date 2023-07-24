WI vs IND, 2nd Test Day 5: Play To Begin At 10.45 PM After Rain Wipes Out 1st Session With India 8 Wickets Away From Win

India have already picked 2 wickets. | (Credits: Twitter)

Torrential rain delayed the start of the fifth day's play in the second and final Test between India and the West Indies here on Monday. A rain-marred fourth day saw India pick two wickets to leave West Indies at 76 for two in their second innings, having set an imposing target of 365 runs. As per the latest development, play will begin at 10:45 IST and India have 67 overs to bowl to get the remaining 8 scalps.

As and when the match starts, a stronger India will fancy their chances of winning the game and completing a 2-0 whitewash of the hosts. Jermaine Blackwood (20) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24) were out in the middle at the close of fourth day's play. To make matters worse at the Queen's Park Oval, it rained overnight.

Mohammed Siraj snares his second fifer in Test cricket:

On the fourth and penultimate day, India had given themselves the best chance to win the Test with an ultra-aggressive batting approach after lead pacer Mohammed Siraj produced career-best figures of 5/60. Siraj's five-wicket haul in the morning session allowed India to bowl out the West Indies for 255 in their first innings after the hosts started day four at 229 for five. In the series opener, India defeated the West Indies by an innings and 141 runs to secure their first win of the WTC 2023-25 cycle.

Ravichandran Ashwin took both wickets on day 4:

With a target of 365 in their sights, the hosts started decently before Ashwin struck twice to remove Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk Mckenzie. The dismissal of Mckenzie made the 36-year-old the second-highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket with 712.

Chanderpaul and Blackwood played some positive cricket thereafter and prevented any further loss of wickets. However, it remains to be seen when the play will resume on day 5.

With inputs from PTI.

