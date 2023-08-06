WI vs IND: 20-Year-Old Tilak Varma Becomes Second Youngest Indian To Score A T20I Fifty (WATCH)

Young India batter Tilak Varma produced a gem of an innings under tough circumstances on Sunday in the ongoing second T20 international against West Indies in Guyana.

Varma scored his maiden international half-century off 39 balls but was eventually dismissed for 51 as India reached 152 for 7 in 20 overs after opting to bat first against the Windies.

Varma's innings was laced with five fours and a six. He scored his runs at a strike rate of over 124 and at a time when wickets were falling around him.

Varma's innings also helped him go past Rishabh Pant to become the youngest Indian batter to score a fifty in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma holds the Indian record for being the youngest to hit a half-century at 20 years and 143 days. Varma scored his at 20 years and 271 days while Pant got it at 21 years and 38 days.

Crucial Partnerships and Resistance

Varma's innings came at a crucial time for India, as the team faced a precarious situation at 18/2. He played pivotal partnerships, including a 42-run stand with Ishan Kishan (27) and a 38-run partnership with skipper Hardik Pandya (24). Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Varma's resistance bolstered India's innings.

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell's strategic bowling changes posed challenges for the Indian batting line-up. Bowlers like Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, and Romario Shepherd made notable contributions in restricting India's run flow.

Brief Contributions and Run-Out

Several Indian batters had brief stays at the crease. Ishan Kishan showed promise with a few shots, including a six off Akeal Hosein, but couldn't convert it into a substantial inning.

Shubman Gill displayed his class with a maximum but fell soon after. Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson's innings were cut short by excellent bowling and fielding efforts by the West Indies.

Varma wages lone battle

Tilak Varma's remarkable innings provided a significant boost to India's batting during the second T20 international against West Indies.

His maiden half-century, achieved under challenging circumstances, demonstrates his potential as a young Indian batter.

Despite the loss of wickets, Varma's resilience and partnerships with other players contributed to India's competitive total in the match.