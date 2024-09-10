 Why Did Dave Bautista Lose 108 Kg? Former WWE Superstar Reveals The Reason Behind Getting Super Trimmed
Why Did Dave Bautista Lose 108 Kg? Former WWE Superstar Reveals The Reason Behind Getting Super Trimmed

Dave Bautista left fans stunned by showing off his vastly slimmed-down figure during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Dave Bautista | Image: X

WWE wrestler turned action film star Dave Bautista left his fans stunned by showing off his vastly slimmed-down figure during the Toronto International Film Festival. While he is known for his hulk-like body, Bautista revealed the reason behind his weight loss.

During his conversation with Chris Van Vliet the former WWE star said, "I'm getting super trimmed, this is probably the lightest I've been since I was 19 years old. The heaviest I've ever been is 370lbs (167kg). When I started Deacon, I was about 325lbs (147kg).

"Throughout most of my wrestling career I was about 290lbs (131kg). Now I'm about 240lbs (108kg). And I went a year and a half ago for Knock at the Cabin, I went 315lbs (142kg). And that's when the nightmare started. Getting that weight off, which has been a challenge. Now I'm really particular about my diet."

Dave Bautista's latest movie

Dave plays a character named Joe Flood in the upcoming action-comedy film, The Killer’s Game which features a star-studded cast. Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, and his Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Pom Klementieff are all part of this film. The actor reportedly spent a year and a half on an intense diet in order to get in shape for his role.

Dave Bautista's WWE career

Batista has been one of the most dominant Wrestlers in WWE. Walked as “The Animal” in the squared circle, he used to have a towering presence in the Wrestling arena in his prime. From The Undertaker to Triple H and even the Great Khali, he faced the biggest and most gifted in-ring performers and yet he was able prove his mettle each time he stepped inside the ring. Bautista was a two-time WWE Champion and four-time World Heavyweight Champion before concluding his full-time WWE career and transitioning to Hollywood.

