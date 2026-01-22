Who Is Laila Faisal? Abhishek Sharma's Rumoured Girlfriend Grabbing Attention Off Field Amid IND vs NZ Series

Image: Laila Faisal/Instagram

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma has recently been in the spotlight not only for his on-field heroics but also for the buzz around his personal life, particularly his rumoured relationship with Laila Faisal. The pair have attracted attention across social and mainstream media, though neither has officially confirmed their relationship.

Who is Laila Faisal?

Laila is a London-educated entrepreneur and fashion figure with a growing presence in India’s lifestyle circles. She studied psychology at King’s College London before pursuing fashion design, marketing, and styling at the University of the Arts London.

After returning to India, she worked in leadership roles and, in 2022, co-launched the luxury clothing brand LRF Designs with her mother, Roohi Faisal. The label blends high-end craftsmanship with contemporary style and has gained traction among fashion enthusiasts.

Laila also served as COO of her family’s company, before fully focusing on her own fashion ventures. Her social media presence, with tens of thousands of followers, underscores her influence as a style and lifestyle influencer beyond the cricket world.

Rumours and Public Appearances

Interest in Laila’s connection to Abhishek intensified after she was spotted at events connected to the cricketer’s family and publicly praised some of his standout performances, including a record-breaking T20I innings. These moments fuelled speculation about their relationship, though both individuals have opted not to comment publicly on the nature of their bond.

While conversations about their personal lives continue online, Laila Faisal’s own accomplishments in fashion and business have made her a figure of interest in her own right, balancing the spotlight between style, influence, and the cricket conversation.